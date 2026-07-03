Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Welltower were worth $48,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 2.5%

Welltower stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $236.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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