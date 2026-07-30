Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Position Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,434 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Floor & Decor worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:FND opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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