Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 0.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Floor & Decor second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Floor & Decor earnings and revenue beat estimates

Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Sales trends improved during the quarter: Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock.

Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed insider and institutional activity: The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter.

The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Comparable sales remained under pressure: Despite the late-quarter improvement, the company continues to face weakness in discretionary home-improvement demand, with full-year comparable-store sales expectations ranging from flat to down 4%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Floor & Decor's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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