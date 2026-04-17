Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 103,423 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $57,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.2%

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Report on F

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here