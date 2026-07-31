Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,467 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 110,277 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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