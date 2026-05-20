Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,030 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 96,069 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,390,868 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 190.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $131,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,686 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1%

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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