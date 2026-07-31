Ford Motor Company $F Stock Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450,709 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 120,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $62,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 302,134 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,705 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 394,269 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 130.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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