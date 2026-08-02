Ford Motor Company $F Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,705 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 394,269 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.70 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit beat supports the stock: Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Why Ford Stock Is Up Today

Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving modestly: DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Ford Analyst Upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Defense business offers diversification: Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious: Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane Ford Target

Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Ford Options Trading

Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Negative Sentiment: EV momentum appears to be weakening: Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. GM and Ford EV Strategy

Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Ford Diversification Concerns

Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, highlighting a longer-term competitive threat despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO on Chinese Competition

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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