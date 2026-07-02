Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,629 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank's holdings in Fortinet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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