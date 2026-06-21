Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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