Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

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Tesla Stock Up 2.1%

TSLA opened at $420.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 385.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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