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Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Founders Financial Securities increased its Apollo Global Management stake by 67.7% in Q1, bringing its holding to 24,422 shares worth about $2.61 million.
  • Institutional interest in APO remains strong, with hedge funds and other investors owning 77.06% of the company. Several firms made large additions to their positions, including Boston Partners and Focus Partners Wealth.
  • Apollo reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.5625 per share. Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $151.23.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692,532 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,778 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 879.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 676,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 541,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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