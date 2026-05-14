Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 4,600 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $240.58 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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