Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,500 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises 1.9% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $476.68 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $272.49 and a 52-week high of $748.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $598.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

View Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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