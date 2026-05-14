Freemont Management S.A. Takes $9.80 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,062.65 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $948.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.64 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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