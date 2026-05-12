Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS Shares Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 1,136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,589 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,766 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,096 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE FMS opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 385.0%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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