Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

SOFI opened at $19.43 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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