FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report) by 3,144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,531 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,453,693 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.80% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $20,443,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 781.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474,655 shares of the company's stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,389 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 936,272 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company's stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.3%

FSCO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc NYSE: FSCO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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