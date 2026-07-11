Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,972 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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