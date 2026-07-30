Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC Shares Sold by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,188,189 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,883.55. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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