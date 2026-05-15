Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,613 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,613 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $397.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $399.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $325.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI and cloud businesses are being cited as key growth drivers, with reports emphasizing strong revenue growth, improving cloud margins, and a large backlog supporting future expansion.

Alphabet’s AI and cloud businesses are being cited as key growth drivers, with reports emphasizing strong revenue growth, improving cloud margins, and a large backlog supporting future expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product and platform launches, including Googlebook laptops and broader Gemini AI integrations, are reinforcing the view that Alphabet can monetize AI across both software and hardware.

New product and platform launches, including Googlebook laptops and broader Gemini AI integrations, are reinforcing the view that Alphabet can monetize AI across both software and hardware. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary remains upbeat, with multiple bullish ratings, higher price targets, and articles arguing Alphabet still has room to run after its post-earnings surge. Article Title

Analyst and investor commentary remains upbeat, with multiple bullish ratings, higher price targets, and articles arguing Alphabet still has room to run after its post-earnings surge. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Anthropic plans to spend heavily on Google infrastructure add to the narrative that Alphabet is becoming a central provider of AI compute capacity.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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