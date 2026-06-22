Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Purchases Shares of 12,307 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,307 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.4% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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