Gabelli Funds LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 3,623,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after buying an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

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Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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