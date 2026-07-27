Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 35,145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,746 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 35,145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,418,059 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $693,644,000 after purchasing an additional 404,631 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $319.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day moving average is $337.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here