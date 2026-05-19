Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,908 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here