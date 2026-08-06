Gainplan LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gainplan LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Broadcom by 118.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,799,889,000 after buying an additional 10,145,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $418.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.87 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $393.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Broadcom custom AI chips article

Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Semiconductor rally article

A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. AI infrastructure and optical supply chain article

Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance.

Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. China AI component ban article

A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been overwhelmingly weighted toward sales, which may raise caution after the recent advance, although institutional ownership remains mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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