Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,695 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,444 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company's stock worth $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,131 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,976,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,758 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 365.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company's stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

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Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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