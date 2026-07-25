Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,075 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,724 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of IDEX worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 104.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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