GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 26,426 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,634 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 10.8%

INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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