GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,143,350.50. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Marvell Advances AI Memory Infrastructure Portfolio

Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Marvell Surges as China Ban Report Reignites Optical-Networking Stocks

Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Positive Sentiment: Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Marvell Is Putting $250 Million Into India

Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Marvell Announces Earnings Call and Investor Day

Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Should Investors Hold or Fold MRVL Stock?

Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Negative Sentiment: COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares worth approximately $1.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale reduces its significance, but it may still add modest pressure to sentiment. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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