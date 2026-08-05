GAMMA Investing LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,263 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Large backlog supports visibility: Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Additional enterprise adoption: Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals bullish speculation: Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals.

Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and spending concerns remain the principal risk: Oracle is nearing a junk-grade credit rating as it commits heavily to AI infrastructure. The company reportedly plans up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, while Big Tech—including Oracle—has about $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease obligations. Investors are questioning whether the backlog will generate enough cash flow to fund this expansion. Oracle Corp Goes for High-Stakes Ratings Gamble in AI Strategy

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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