GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Lightwell program expands IBM and Red Hat’s cybersecurity reach. The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. IBM and Red Hat Offer Lightwell at No Charge

The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s sovereign-AI partnership in India supports its growth narrative. IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. IBM Sovereign AI Solutions for India

IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Management continues to promote quantum computing as a long-term growth driver. CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. IBM Quantum Computing Outlook

CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and analyst data show continued investor interest but mixed institutional conviction. Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance.

Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into IBM. Pomerantz and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld are examining potential investor claims related to alleged misrepresentations involving IBM Z products. The announcements are largely solicitation-driven and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and litigation risk after the stock’s recent weakness. Pomerantz IBM Investor Alert

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE IBM opened at $235.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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