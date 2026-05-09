Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 180.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of DG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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