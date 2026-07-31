Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,656 Intel Corporation $INTC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,656 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 125,205 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 63.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 159,187 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,316,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.Intel's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here