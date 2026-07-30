Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 717 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,168,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,364,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,550.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,761.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,534.62. The firm has a market cap of $609.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Bank of America sees ASML as resilient amid China concerns

Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Explainer: The ASML printers key for the AI chip boom

Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. ASML price forecast and support analysis

Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. Negative Sentiment: Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV tools

Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are adding to the pressure: ASML has gained 124.3% over the past year and trades at roughly 48 times earnings, leading investors to question whether AI-related demand and future growth are already reflected in the share price. Has ASML priced in too much AI demand?

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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