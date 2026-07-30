Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $945,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,797,000 after buying an additional 201,014 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 363,713 shares of the company's stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations and Raises Full Year Guidance

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above expectations: The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Royal Caribbean Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand and capital returns remain supportive: Management cited record booking volumes and pricing, while buybacks totaling roughly $1 billion or more during the first half of 2026 provide additional per-share support. Fleet expansion, private destinations and river cruises are viewed as longer-term growth drivers. Royal Caribbean Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch Through 2028

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $324.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business's 50 day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $289.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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