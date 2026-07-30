Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,154 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Key Omnicom Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Omnicom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Omnicom's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Omnicom Reports Strong Q2 Results After IPG Merger

The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Why Omnicom Group Stock Is Up Today

The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.65 was slightly below the $2.67 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, while reported diluted EPS was $2.08. The modest earnings miss may have outweighed the revenue beat and improved outlook. Omnicom Group Earnings Report

Omnicom Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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