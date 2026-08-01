Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,946 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Silicon Motion Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of $451 million , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Silicon Motion Q2 earnings report

Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $519 million to $541 million , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter revenue of , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. SIMO AI storage expansion

Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Wedbush and analyst commentary

Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Silicon Motion and MediaTek automotive storage partnership

Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. HPE versus SIMO value comparison

Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumer businesses face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Rising inventories, lower cash balances and recent bank borrowing could also temper enthusiasm if demand or execution weakens.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $253.60 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $355.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.41 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company's revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Motion Technology

In related news, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,500. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 over the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $312.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $230.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $341.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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