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GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Securian Asset Management cut its GE Vernova stake by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 5,842 shares and leaving it with 7,378 shares worth about $4.82 million.
  • Several large institutions still hold sizeable positions in GE Vernova, including Vanguard, State Street, Northern Trust, Invesco, and Capital World Investors, which all increased their stakes to varying degrees.
  • GE Vernova reported a major earnings beat, posting $17.44 EPS versus $1.95 expected, while revenue rose 17% year over year to $9.34 billion; analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price around $1,090.76.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,910,417,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,040.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $933.83 and a 200-day moving average of $755.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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