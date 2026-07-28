GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Lowered by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

GEV opened at $997.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.12 and a 200-day moving average of $925.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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