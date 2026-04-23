GE Vernova Inc. $GEV is Schear Investment Advisers LLC's 5th Largest Position

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 3.6% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore increased their target price on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $959.35.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 13.6%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.39. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.19 and a 12 month high of $1,142.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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