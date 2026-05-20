GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,995 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GE Vernova worth $115,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $966.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.56 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here