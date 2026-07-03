GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,204 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $191,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

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Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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