GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,042.29 and its 200-day moving average is $878.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $506.02 and a one year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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