GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 175.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Mizuho set a $949.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,034.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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