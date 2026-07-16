Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 35,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $410.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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