Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Stock Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,047 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 82,372 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Generac worth $101,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Generac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,774 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 75.0% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Generac beats earnings estimates on data center demand

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Generac’s AI Power Story Is Becoming Bigger Than the Weather

Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Analyst price target updates

Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Generac looks ripe for a turnaround

Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Guggenheim issues a Hold rating

Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord’s target reduction from $325 to $275 reflects continued concerns about valuation, cyclical residential demand and execution risk, even though the firm still views the shares as a Buy.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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