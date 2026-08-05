General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.04, for a total transaction of $16,323,767.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,716.68. The trade was a 49.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,938 shares of company stock worth $63,093,675. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $409.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $386.07 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.77 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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