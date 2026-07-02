General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.44.

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Key General Mills News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Trading Up 8.1%

NYSE:GIS opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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