General Motors Company $GM Position Decreased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,362 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 29,033 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $77,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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